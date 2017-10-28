More Videos

National

Starbucks’ new Zombie Frappuccino is out: what you need to know

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 28, 2017 10:51 AM

It’s always something with Starbucks.

First it was the Unicorn Frappuccino, then before that it was the Pokemon Go Frappuccino. I’ve even heard Mermaid Frappuccinos were a thing in Mexico.

Thursday, Starbucks unveiled its latest kooky coffee-based concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino – which will be available through Halloween, or until supplies last.

At first glance, it looks like something you should not see in your coffee cup: green blended beverage at the bottom, reddish-brown drizzle in the middle and whipped cream with pink sprinkles on top.

My barista assured me the primary flavors in the Zombie Frappuccino are mocha, green caramel-apple powder and “pink drizzle” – the pink drizzle symbolizing the zombie brains at the top of the beverage, of course. He said the drink had a tart flavor.

I thought the Zombie Frappuccino had a somewhat confusing flavor, as it turns out mocha and green apple isn’t exactly a natural pairing.

It’s definitely more sweet than tart.

The caramel-apple flavor was pleasant, though my palate isn’t used to that flavor served cold.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is likely the drink for you, as it’s practically dripping in sugar.

Kids are going to love this concoction, just as they loved the Unicorn Frapp, but I couldn’t finish mine before it started melting into a greenish-brown slush.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

