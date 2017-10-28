National

Police say woman stole 47 guns from sick dad's cache

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 2:58 PM

DELTONA, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida woman has been arrested after stealing 47 guns from her ailing father's collection.

Volusia County Sheriff's officials say 58-year-old Robert Carter suffered a stroke last year. He recently moved to a rehabilitation center and asked family members to check on his home and gun collection after Hurricane Irma.

Authorities arrested his daughter 30-year-old Crystal Gorman on Thursday, charging her with grand theft and 19 counts of dealing in stolen property.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports she sold the firearms to pawn shops. Authorities said they could trace the weapons because Carter had a list of their serial numbers. Most had already been resold.

Gorman is being held without bond. It's unclear if she had an attorney to comment on the charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video