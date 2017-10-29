Video captures an inmate brutally beating her for 43 seconds. Why didn’t anyone help?

More Videos 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Pause 3:44 Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:31 Take a peek inside the apartments under construction in downtown Rock Hill 0:48 Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis looks at Tampa Bay as a rivalry game 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 0:49 James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. John D. Simmons

