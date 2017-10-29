National

Michigan police: Buggy crash kills 3 kids, injures 6 others

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Michigan State Police say a collision between a buggy and a pickup truck has killed three children and critically injured six other people.

WOOD-TV reports that State Police say the pickup truck crashed into the rear of the buggy about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Bushnell Township, just southeast of the village of Sheridan in central Michigan.

State Police say the buggy was carrying nine people. Children ages 7, 9 and 12 died in the crash.

The six other people who were riding in the buggy were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Troopers say their injuries are life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, and troopers say he was cooperative following the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

