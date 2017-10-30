National

Sanders calls NY mayor antidote to Trump's 'ugly' leadership

Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:57 PM

NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has a simple message for New York City voters who don't like President Donald Trump: Vote for Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh).

The Vermont senator stoked liberal passions nationwide as a Democratic candidate in last year's presidential contest and stepped into New York politics for a day on Monday. He cast the Democratic first-term mayor as the antidote to what he calls the "un-American" leadership of the Republican president.

Sanders says Trump is trying to divide people based on the color of their skin or their religion "in an extremely un-American, ugly and almost unprecedented way." He says de Blasio is leading New York in a way to bring people together.

Sanders' appearance comes as de Blasio works to energize voters eight days before the election.

Trump has called Sanders "crazy."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video