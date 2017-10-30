National

Third employee dies in attempted N. Carolina prison escape

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 10:05 PM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

Officials say a North Carolina correctional officer has died from injuries she suffered during a deadly inmate escape attempt.

Forty-nine-year-old Correctional officer Wendy Shannon died Monday and is the third person killed in the Oct. 12 incident at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said in a statement, "Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon."

Shannon had worked as a correctional officer at Pasquotank since 2013.

Thirty-five-year-old Correctional officer Justin Smith and 50-year-old Correction Enterprises manager Veronica Darden were killed and eight other prison workers were injured in the incident. Four inmates face murder charges.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright has said the inmates set a fire inside a sewing plant to divert guards and apparently planned to climb over prison fences.

