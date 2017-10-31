National

Texas needs $61B from federal government for Harvey recovery

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 9:04 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Texas needs $61-plus billion in federal funding just to rebuild public infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Harvey, as well as to cover projects to prevent future flooding.

John Sharp, Texas' Harvey recovery "czar," announced Tuesday that the figure was based on surveys of local officials and future U.S. Army Corps of Engineer proposals after the storm caused $180 billion in damages statewide.

Sixty percent would go for flood control, 33 percent to buying out and elevating flood-prone homes and buildings, with the rest earmarked for water utilities, roads and bridges and hazard mitigation.

Gov. Greg Abbott is in Washington lobbying for $60 billion.

Congress initially approved a Harvey aid package worth around $15 billion. A subsequent, $36.5 billion included funding for Hurricane-battered Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and wildfire-ravaged California.

