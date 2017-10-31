These recalled dark chocolates went to all 50 states with incorrect labeling

Chocolate maker GKI Foods labeling error that caused massive multi-product, multi-state recalls Sunday and Monday of dark chocolate products can add one more retail casualty to its list Tuesday: 21st Century Snack Foods Dark Chocolate Almonds.
All 50 states get the almonds from 21st Century Snack Foods, which recalled lot Nos. 16100 thru 17300 of the almonds in a six-ounce standup bag. Like all the other dark chocolates in the recalled products, they include milk, a food allergen. GKI Foods didn’t include that as being among the ingredients when they shipped the chocolates.
That means little to most people, but it means the meanest surprise to those with milk allergies.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA recall notice states.
Consumers who want a full refund can e-mail 21st Century at centurysnack@gmail.com. Anyone with questions can call the company at 631-588-8000 to talk with recall coordinator Michael Bell from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
