Former first lady Micheelle Obama to speak at Chicago summit

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 1:11 AM

CHICAGO

Former first lady Michelle Obama is among the speakers expected at an inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama Foundation.

She's expected to address hundreds of leaders on Wednesday gathered for the two-day event. A day earlier, former President Barack Obama gave opening remarks during which he talked about his days in Chicago as a community organizer and called the event a "collective conversation." He's expected to speak again on Wednesday.

Hundreds of leaders from 60 countries are in Chicago for the event, which features sessions and a Wednesday evening concert with Chance the Rapper and Gloria Estefan.

The foundation says the event is one of many it plans in the coming years. The foundation is raising money for the Obama Presidential Center, which is planned in Chicago.

