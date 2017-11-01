National

Teen wearing 'Scream' mask, wielding plastic knife arrested

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 5:52 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida teenager who wielded a plastic knife and wore a mask from the movie "Scream" has been arrested after scaring two women.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 18-year-old Bernardo Jose Teran was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated assault while wearing the mask. Orlando police say he approached the women at Royal Bay Apartments.

A woman told police that she noticed someone standing about 5 feet (1 meter) away from her with the mask on. According to a report, the woman ran into her apartment when the person raised a knife above his head. A second woman also reported a similar incident to authorities.

Police said they spotted Teran wearing the mask in a nearby wooded area and arrested him. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

