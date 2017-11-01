Kevin Spacey accused of sexual assault, misconduct by three more men

Three more men, one of them anonymous, have come forward to level accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against actor Kevin Spacey after he apologized on Twitter following a similar allegation from actor Anthony Rapp.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline, director-producer Tony Montana accused Spacey of “forcefully” grabbing his genitals at Los Angeles’ Coronet Pub in 2003.
Montana alleged that Spacey “grabbed my whole package” and told him “this designates ownership.”
After Montana said he pushed away Spacey, he accused the actor of following him into the bathroom, RadarOnline reported. Montana said he confronted one of Spacey’s friends and they left the bar.
Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote that he “had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault,” according to the Daily Wrap’s translation of his Facebook post originally in Spanish.
Cavazos wrote on his Facebook that Spacey would allegedly attempt to touch him multiple times during the period when the Mexican actor was performing at London’s Old Vic Theatre, according to the AV Club.
Spacey was artistic director at the Old Vic from 2004 to 2015, News.com.au reported, and Cavazos acted in three plays there during that timespan.
“I can’t recall how many people told me the same story: Spacey would ask them to meet to ‘talk about their career.’ When they got to the theater, he had a beautifully lit picnic ready on stage with champagne,” Cavazos wrote, according to the Daily Wrap’s translation of his post. “Each story varies in how far the picnic went, but the pattern was the same. It was more common to find Spacey at the bar of his theater, cornering whoever caught his attention.
“That’s what happened to me the second encounter. I never let anything happen, but know of a few who were too scared to stop him.”
And a third anonymous man told the BBC about his own experience at 17-years-old when he allegedly woke up to Spacey laying on top of him.
The man identified as John, which is not his real name, said he met Spacey at a summer theatre camp in 1984. A year later, Spacey asked the teenager to visit him in New York City — allegedly asking John to share a bed with him at night.
John declined, according to BBC, and allegedly fell asleep on a sofa only to wake up with Spacey’s arms wrapped around him and Spacey’s head on his chest. John said Spacey was just in his underwear while he had all of his clothes on.
The second night, Spacey allegedly “became affectionate again,” the BBC wrote.
“I burst into tears because I couldn't articulate any more what was happening to me. I was scared," John said. “To his credit, he backed off and we went to sleep.”
The trio of accusations follows another allegation of sexual misconduct from Rapp, who told BuzzFeed he was just 14-years-old when Spacey, after inviting the teenager to a party at his apartment, put him on a bed and climbed on top of him in a sexual manner.
“My stomach churns (seeing Spacey),” Rapp said to BuzzFeed. “I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It's just deeply confusing to me.”
In a tweeted apology, Spacey said he didn't remember the alleged assault, adding, “if I did behave in the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology, for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”
He then came out as a gay man, drawing fire for what some viewed as a “gay out of jail free card.”
Netflix announced that it would indefinitely stop production of the sixth season of “House of Cards” — the popular TV show that Spacey stars in — following Rapp’s accusation, The Washington Post reported.
Comments