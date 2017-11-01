Robin McKenzie is charged with aggrevated child abuse after she allegedly told first responders that she beat and choked her child before he stabbed himself in the chest.
She beat and choked her 10-year-old son, police say. He stabbed himself to death

By Donovan Harrell

November 01, 2017 4:38 PM

A Memphis, Tennessee community is in mourning after a 10-year-old boy stabbed himself after his mother allegedly beat and choked him.

Robin McKenzie told first responders that she had been trying to discipline her son Jaheim McKinzie, by whipping him with an extension chord and choking him when he ran into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed himself in his chest.

Jaheim later died at a nearby hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 28, WMC reported.

"My heart is hurting from that, because I used to see him all the time," Traimaine King, a neighbor of the family told WMC.

Another neighbor told WREG that she couldn’t believe the news.

“All I can say is that she was a good mother, and her son was her life,” said the woman, who didn’t want the station to identify her. “Her son was her life.”

Tonya Bailey, McKenzie’s sister, echoed similar sentiments, telling The Commercial Appeal that mental health issues played a significant role in this incident. McKenzie struggled with brain damage as a child and Jaheim wasn’t taking his medication, Bailey said.

"She tried to take care of her son, and she tried to do it on her own," Bailey said. "She's a single mother, and she did the best that she knew how ... She loves her son.

After hearing the news, Memphis rapper Yo Gotti offered to help with the family’s funeral expenses. Yo Gotti said he grew up in the same apartment complex as Jaheim, The Commercial Appeal reported.

Family members were grateful for the assistance.

"Words can't express how I feel about it," Latasha Richman, Jahiem's other aunt told The Commercial Appeal. "It is truly a blessing because we didn't know how we were going to do everything because it is something that took us by surprise and we are trying to be strong."

McKinzie is charged with aggravated child abuse and remains in jail on $100,000 bond.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

