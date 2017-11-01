More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down,' and The Denver Post reported that one was dead.

A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down,' and The Denver Post reported that one was dead. Facebook/Aaron Stephens, Local Author via Storyful
A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down,' and The Denver Post reported that one was dead. Facebook/Aaron Stephens, Local Author via Storyful

National

The Latest: 2 killed, 1 hurt in Colorado Walmart shooting

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:15 PM

THORNTON, Colo.

The Latest on a shooting at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene to help police. A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

___

7:45 p.m.

Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

___

7:20 p.m.

Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with "multiple parties down."

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

