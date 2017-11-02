What will help prevent sexual assault? Expanding use of fossil fuels, Rick Perry says

More Videos 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Pause 0:44 Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 1:35 Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:17 Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show 0:22 Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Perry: I regret recommending abolishing the Department of Energy Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. C-SPAN

