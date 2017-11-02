He hadn’t skied in 32 years. Then virtual reality pulled him out of his wheelchair

More Videos 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Pause 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 1:31 He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. University of Nevada, Reno - @One Digital Media

