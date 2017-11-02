California governor rejects parole for ex-Mexican Mafia head

FILE - This April 17, 2015 file photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Rene "Boxer" Enriquez. Gov. Jerry Brown is again blocking parole for Enriquez, a former leader of the Mexican Mafia prison gang who now helps law enforcement. Gov. Jerry Brown has again blocked parole for the for Enriquez, saying the double-murderer remains a danger to society. For the third time in three years, Brown on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 overruled a parole panel decision to free Rene Enriquez from prison.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)