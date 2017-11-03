AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Female lawmakers allege harassment by colleagues in House
WASHINGTON (AP) — For years, Republican Rep. Mary Bono endured the increasingly suggestive comments from a fellow lawmaker in the House. But when the congressman approached her on the House floor and told her he'd been thinking about her in the shower, she'd had enough.
She confronted the man, who she said still serves in Congress, telling him his comments were demeaning and wrong. And he backed off.
Bono, who served 15 years before being defeated in 2012, is not alone.
As reports flow almost daily of harassment or worse by men in entertainment, business and the media, one current and three former female lawmakers tell The Associated Press that they, too, have been harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments — by fellow members of Congress.
The incidents occurred years or even decades ago, usually when the women were young newcomers to Congress. They range from isolated comments at one hearing, to repeated unwanted come-ons, to lewd remarks and even groping on the House floor. Coming amid an intensifying national focus on sexual harassment and gender hostility in the workplace, the revelations underscore that no woman is immune, even at the highest reaches of government.
___
Attack victims honored as city, investigators, seek answers
NEW YORK (AP) — The eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage were honored by friends and strangers Thursday with a nighttime walk down the riverfront esplanade where the victims died as both investigators and terror-weary New Yorkers tried to make sense of the crime.
Some of the marchers carried candles as city lights twinkled on the water. Others pushed bicycles in solidary with the victims, who were cut down on the long bike path that runs the length of Manhattan's Hudson River waterfront.
The mourners included Harry Kassen, a student at the Manhattan school where one of the victims, Nicholas Cleves, 23, worked part-time.
"You never think it is going to be someone you know," said Kassen, 17. He said he'd just recently worked with Cleves on lighting and sound for a school performance.
"We were up in the tech booth, chatting. Then, two weeks later, here we are. And he's gone," Kassen said.
___
Syria says it liberated Deir el-Zour city from IS militants
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian army announced on Friday it liberated the long-contested eastern city of Deir el-Zour from the Islamic State group — a largely symbolic victory in the military's bigger fight to capture the last remaining IS strongholds in the oil-rich province along the border with Iraq.
In a statement, the military said it was now in full control of the city, after a weeks-long campaign carried out with allied forces. It said army units were now removing booby traps and mines left behind by the extremist group in the city.
Deir el-Zour, on the west bank of the Euphrates River, had been divided into a government-held and an IS-held part for nearly three years.
Syrian government forces and their pro-government allies first broke the militant group's siege of their part of the city in September in a Russian-backed offensive, and have been advancing against IS positions since then. The city is the largest in eastern Syria and the capital of the province with the same name.
The development is the latest significant defeat for IS as the militant group sees its self-proclaimed "caliphate" crumble and lose almost all urban strongholds, including Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in northern Syria. It also comes as Iraqi forces and allied Shiite militiamen are chasing IS remnants inside the town of Qaim, on the Iraqi side of the border.
___
US bombers from Guam conduct exercise over Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two U.S. supersonic bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula for bombing exercises that are also a show of force against North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump's first official visit to Asia.
A South Korean military official said Friday the B-1B bombers based in Guam were escorted by two South Korean F-16 fighter jets during the drills Thursday at a field near the South's eastern coast. The drills simulated attacks on land targets, but didn't involve live weapons, said the official, who did not want to be named, citing office rules.
North Korea's state media denounced the exercise as a "surprise nuclear strike drill" and says "gangster-like U.S. imperialists" are seeking to ignite a nuclear war.
The North Korean nuclear threat will likely overshadow Trump's trip to Asia, which starts Sunday in Japan and will include stops in South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
In recent months, North Korea has tested intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach the U.S. mainland with further development and has conducted its most powerful nuclear test. It also flew powerful new midrange missiles over Japan and threatened to launch them toward Guam, the U.S. Pacific territory and military hub.
___
Security and trade challenge Trump on first Asia trip
TOKYO (AP) — Security and trade will loom large during President Donald Trump's first official visit to Asia, which begins Sunday in Japan.
North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs are likely to be the issue dominating the first part of his trip, which includes stops in South Korea's capital and Beijing as well as Tokyo. Trade will figure throughout, both in North Asia and at his stops in Southeast Asia for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' meeting in the Philippines.
A look at the top issues from veteran AP correspondents:
NORTH KOREA
For North Korea, the more blustery Trump comes off during his visit, the better.
___
Why tax plan might not put US firms' overseas cash to work
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Republican tax bill is meant to send trillions in corporate profits overseas pouring back home and, in the process, give the U.S. economy a healthy boost.
It may be more likely to land with an economic thud and provide a windfall to tax attorneys scouring the Byzantine bill for tax breaks on behalf of corporate clients.
"Every tax lawyer in town is going to get a new car," says Martin Sullivan, chief economist for Tax Analysts and a former U.S. Treasury Department economist.
The bill is designed to solve a vexing problem: Many big U.S. companies earn fat profits overseas. But they don't want to return the money to the United States because they would have to pay the hefty 35 percent U.S. corporate tax. So an estimated $2.6 trillion remains stranded abroad.
"You don't have to pay U.S. tax as long as you leave it offshore," says Kimberly Clausing, an economist at Reed College. "But your shareholders get upset if you leave it there forever."
___
What We Know: Indictments, hearings in Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election jumped forward this week with a 12-count indictment against two former campaign advisers to President Donald Trump and a guilty plea from another adviser. Several congressional committees are also investigating the meddling, and whether there is any link to Trump's campaign.
Here's what we know now:
MUELLER'S MOVES
Mueller's investigation moved into a new, more serious phase Monday as former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates, who also had a role in the campaign, were indicted on 12 counts. Those included conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, making false statements and several charges related to failing to report foreign bank and financial accounts. The indictment alleges they funneled payments through foreign companies and bank accounts as part of their private political work in Ukraine. They have both pleaded not guilty.
Manafort's indictment doesn't reference the Trump campaign or make any allegations about coordination between Russia and campaign aides. But it does allege a criminal conspiracy was continuing through February of this year, after Trump had taken office.
___
How Trump's tweets, outspoken comments affect legal system
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's voters may love his outspoken ways. But judges? Not so much.
The president's tweets already have played a role in court decisions blocking his bans on travel and transgender members of the military. The judge deciding Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's sentence also has said he might take Trump's scathing criticism of Bergdahl into account. And now the president is calling for the death penalty for the suspect in the bike path attack in New York.
Lawyers for the suspect in the New York attack, Sayfullo Saipov, almost certainly will argue that Trump's two tweets saying Saipov should get the "DEATH PENALTY" will make it harder for their client to receive a fair trial or sentence.
Although some legal experts said judges in Manhattan's federal courts will not let the president's remarks throw the case off track, Trump's comments broke with longstanding tradition against presidents publicly commenting on criminal cases.
"Once again, the President sabotages his own lawyers, and makes it virtually impossible to provide the defendant with a fair trial," South Texas College of Law professor Josh Blackman said on Twitter.
___
Questions arise over departure of first woman to lead Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly four years into Janet Yellen's history-making turn as the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve, the economy is growing, the unemployment rate is low and the stock market is setting record highs.
President Donald Trump says Yellen is a "spectacular person" and doing a "terrific job." But he's not offering her a second term, making her the first Fed chair in nearly 40 years not to be asked back.
Some are questioning why the president is moving aside the glass-ceiling-shattering economist.
"You have to guess gender has something to do with this," said Heidi Hartmann, president of the Institute for Women's Policy Research. "I would hazard a guess that most Fed leaders who have done as well as Janet have not been replaced."
Hartmann, an economist who pushed for Yellen's appointment, added that former chair Alan Greenspan "managed to transcend parties. Why can't Janet?"
___
Power of polygamous group wanes in tiny town among red rocks
HILDALE, Utah (AP) — In a place where political contests are virtually unknown, the campaign signs offer the latest hint that a polygamous group is losing its grip on this remote red rock community straddling the Utah-Arizona border.
"For Hildale mayor vote Donia," reads one sign featuring Donia Jessop, a candidate pictured with a contemporary hairstyle and a red business suit.
The signs hanging from fences and walls are unusual because elections here have long been decided behind the scenes by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a Mormon offshoot that has made its home among the rocks for more than a century and hand-picked men to run unopposed.
Just five years ago, Jessop was a member of the group also known as the FLDS. She wore the sect's traditional prairie dresses and her hair in a conservative up-do. Now she is among a swelling number of former members who have returned to buy foreclosed homes, open businesses and try to turn Hildale into a place that resembles a typical Western town, not a cloistered religious community.
The competitive elections scheduled for Tuesday could deal a crushing blow to traditionalists if the 367 registered voters elect Jessop and the non-FLDS candidates for two city council seats. It would be another in a series of recent changes to shake up Hildale and its sister city, Colorado City, Arizona, which have a combined population of nearly 7,800.
