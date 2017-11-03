This photo provided by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office shows Heather Marcotte. Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington, La., where she told police she bit a 2-year-old student on the face.
This photo provided by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office shows Heather Marcotte. Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington, La., where she told police she bit a 2-year-old student on the face. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)
This photo provided by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office shows Heather Marcotte. Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington, La., where she told police she bit a 2-year-old student on the face. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)

National

Fired teacher charged in biting of 2-year-old student

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 7:30 AM

COVINGTON, La.

A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile in Louisiana.

News outlets report 28-year-old Heather Marcotte was arrested Wednesday after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington.

She told police she bit the boy in frustration over his behavior. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the boy's mother noticed the bite mark on his cheek when she picked him up from school.

Northlake Christian says it takes kids as young as six weeks old and is a "special place where your child will be loved and nurtured."

In a statement, Head of School Monty Fontenot says: "We've handled it internally and there's no further comment."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video