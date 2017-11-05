Slaying that haunted family for decades now linked to racism

This undated selfie provided by Heather Coggins shows her, a niece of Timothy Coggins. During a court hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, a Georgia prosecutor said Timothy Coggins, a black man, was killed because he had been "socializing with a white female." "It was very difficult hearing some of the things today, and seeing the defendants was very difficult as well," said Heather Coggins, who sat in the courtroom. Heather Coggins via AP)