National

Police: 19 dead animals found in home, boy's bedroom

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:04 AM

NEW BEDFORD, Mass.

A Massachusetts woman faces charges after police say they found 19 dead animals at her home.

New Bedford police say officers found dead lizards in cages in the bedroom of Amanda Vicente's 13-year-old son last week. Dead finches, cockatiels and hamsters were also found at the home.

Police say 17 living animals, including a bull mastiff, were at the residence. Many of the animals were "emaciated" and lacked food and water.

Police say the home was in "disarray," with piles of feces in the kitchen and piles of clothes, trash and empty cages in the dining room.

Vicente was arrested Thursday on child abuse and animal cruelty charges. She was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court Dec. 20. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video