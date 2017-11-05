Video shows a cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from a football game

More Videos

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 3:12

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

Pause
Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 0:22

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. Courtesy: Barstool Miami
An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. Courtesy: Barstool Miami

National

Video shows a cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from a football game

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 05, 2017 10:28 AM

A video shared on social media shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman he was helping other officers eject from Hard Rock Stadium during the University of Miami football game against Virginia Tech.

Saturday night’s incident at the nationally televised game was posted on the Instagram account The 5th Year.

In the video, four Miami-Dade officers, three men and one woman, attempt to remove a female fan. She was in a stairway between rows, hanging onto a friend’s shirt with her right hand.

As the officers hoist her above them and begin moving up the stairs, she swings at the officer holding her right leg — a forehand that grazed the back of his head and a backhand swing that caught him on the left side of his face.

The officer responded with a right hook flush to her face.

A spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Sunday that details of the incident are being gathered.

 

A post shared by 5th Year (@5thyear) on

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 3:12

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

Pause
Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 0:22

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

View More Video