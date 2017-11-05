Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. KSAT via AP AP
Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. KSAT via AP AP

More than 20 people fatally shot in Texas church, reports say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

November 05, 2017 2:26 PM

More than 20 people were fatally shot at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a County Commissioner said.

Albert Gamez, a Wilson County commissioner, told numerous news outlets that the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs left more than 20 people dead and another 20 wounded.

The number of people usually attending service 50, a KSAT reporter tweeted. The shooter is dead, authorities told CNN. David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, Texas, told The New York Times “there were kids involved” with the shooting.

A witness told KSAT that a man walked into First Baptist Church and began shooting around 11:30 a.m. Sutherland Springs is roughly 30 miles from San Antonio.

Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office told CNN that the FBI is now investigating the scene.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the incident in a tweet.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon,” Abbott tweeted.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

