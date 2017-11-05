‘They had the prayers shot right out of them’: Backlash begins after church shooting

Politicians across the United States and around the world responded on social media to a mass shooting Sunday at a Texas church, but some of the comments further inflamed a backlash against “thoughts and prayers” in the wake of yet another shooting tragedy.
A gunman opened fire in a South Texas church Sunday, killing at least 20 people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, which is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.
President Donald Trump posted to Twitter that he is monitoring the situation from Japan as he embarks on a tour of Asia.
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Paul Ryan, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, offered prayers for the victims. Abbott also thanked law enforcement for the response.
Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017
Reports out of Texas are devastating. The people of Sutherland Springs need our prayers right now.— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 5, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his condolences to the victims.
Canadians send their condolences to those affected by today's tragic church shooting in Texas - we wish a full recovery to the injured.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 5, 2017
Following a trend that arose after a gunman killed 59 at an Oct. 1 music festival in Las Vegas, some posters on social media lashed out against calls for thoughts and prayers.
They were in church. They had the prayers shot right out of them. Maybe try something else.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 5, 2017
To anyone saying “thoughts and prayers” to the victims...they were in CHURCH.— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 5, 2017
They don’t need more prayers.
They need gun control.
Why not just ban guns and when people are upset about it, just send them thoughts and prayers?— Erica Buist (@ericabuist) November 5, 2017
Enough with the “thoughts and prayers already.” The Bible teaches us that faith without works is dead. Do something or say nothing. https://t.co/ekYTtpQhDk— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 5, 2017
Good news is that we've found two trucks of thoughts and prayers leftover from Vegas!— Pesach Lattin (@pacelattin) November 5, 2017
#SutherlandSprings #Texas— Pentecostal Atheist (@brandon2479) November 5, 2017
They were literally praying when they were killed. Thoughts and Prayers do nothing, its time for better gun laws
After decades of data, I think we can all conclude the ‘thoughts and prayers” method of gun-violence prevention is 0% effective.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 5, 2017
Do people get the irony of sending #ThoughtsAndPrayers to people who were already praying? Apparently not. Religion isn't the answer here.— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 5, 2017
After NYC Attack: Muslim ban now! Build the wall! Extreme vetting!— Ali A Olomi (@aaolomi) November 5, 2017
After Sutherland Springs Texas attack: Thoughts and prayers
But others criticized the backlash.
Wow. Seeing more liberals attacking "thoughts and prayers" than the lunatic that actually did the killing. #SutherlandSprings— ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) November 5, 2017
