Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful

