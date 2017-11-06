More Videos

  Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back

    A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros' World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat.

A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful
A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful

National

Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 06, 2017 11:12 AM

A crowd of Houston Astros fans found something else to cheer about during Friday’s downtown World Series parade.

A woman watching the parade from the seventh floor of a parking garage dropped her hat, but Houston fans stepped up to the plate to help her out.

A video posted by Twitter user Alan Enokian showed dozens of fans play a game of catch with the hat, tossing it up the parking garage floor-by-floor, until finally it was returned to the original owner.

The whole crowd cheered and the video went viral with more than 180,000 retweets.

Here’s another angle of the epic game of hat toss.

This was the Houston Astros’ first World Series victory.

