AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Democrats sweep Virginia, New Jersey governor's races
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in Virginia and New Jersey gave Democratic gubernatorial candidates large victories Tuesday and sent a clear message of rebuke to Republican President Donald Trump.
In Virginia's hard-fought contest, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie. In New Jersey, front-running Democrat Phil Murphy overcame Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno to succeed unpopular GOP Gov. Chris Christie.
"The days of division are over. We will move forward," Murphy said in his victory speech.
The wins in Virginia and New Jersey are a morale boost to Democrats who had so far been unable to channel anti-Trump energy into success at the ballot box in a major election this year.
"The people are gonna rise up. They're not gonna take what he says and this is not fake news," said Leanna Barnes, a 76-year-old from East Orange, New Jersey, who voted for Murphy and added she saw his victory as a message to the president.
TWO GOVERNORS
Voters in two states picked replacements for their term-limited governors — Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and Republican Chris Christie in New Jersey — in contests seen as an early referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump. In swing state Virginia, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie. In New Jersey, front-running Democrat Phil Murphy overcame Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
The stakes were high as both parties sought momentum ahead of next year's midterm elections. Democrats haven't won any special elections for Congress this year and the next Virginia governor will have a major say in the state's next round of redistricting, when Congressional lines are drawn. Republicans were looking for a boost as their party is beset by intraparty turmoil between Trump and key Republicans in Congress.
Trump warns North Korea: Do not 'try us'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, telling him the weapons he's acquiring "are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in grave danger."
In a speech delivered hours after he aborted a visit to the heavily fortified Korean demilitarized zone due to bad weather, Trump called on all nations to join forces "to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea — to deny it any form of support, supply, or acceptance."
"Today, I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations, when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us. And do not try us," he told South Korean lawmakers. "We will defend our common security, our shared prosperity, and our sacred liberty."
Trump had been scheduled to make the unannounced early morning trip to the DMZ amid heightened tensions with North Korea over its nuclear program.
The Marine One presidential helicopter left Seoul at daybreak and flew most of the way to the DMZ but was forced to turn back just five minutes out due to poor weather conditions. Reporters traveling in a separate helicopter as part of the president's envoy saw fog through the windows, and weather reports from near the heavily fortified border showed misting conditions and visibility below one mile. Pilots, officials said, could not see the other helicopters in the air.
Maine OKs Medicaid expansion in first-of-its-kind referendum
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters on Tuesday approved a measure allowing them to join 31 other states in expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the signature health bill of former President Barack Obama.
The referendum represented the first time since the law took effect that the question of expansion had been put in front of U.S. voters.
Some 11 million people in the country have gotten coverage through the expansion of Medicaid, a health insurance program for low income people.
The vote in Maine was a rebuke of Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who vetoed five different attempts by the state Legislature to expand the program. It follows repeated failures by President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress to repeal Obama's law.
"This is an exciting night in Maine, but also an exciting night for the country," said David Farmer, spokesman for pro-expansion Mainers For Health Care. "Voters have made it clear they want more health care, not less."
Transgender woman wins Virginia House seat, makes history
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A transgender candidate defeated an incumbent Virginia lawmaker Tuesday who sponsored a bill that would have restricted which bathrooms she could use.
Democrat Danica Roem, a former journalist, is set to make history as the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the United States. She unseated Republican Del. Bob Marshall, one of the state's longest serving and most socially conservative lawmakers. The race was one of the year's most high profile, drawing international attention and big money to the northern Virginia House of Delegates district outside the nation's capital.
"It's historic. ... It sends a message to politicians everywhere that the politics of bigotry is over," Democratic House Caucus Chair Charniele Herring said.
Roem will be the first transgender member of the House of Delegates and will become the first out transgender person to win and serve in a state legislature, according to the Victory Fund, a political action committee that works to get openly LGBTQ people elected and has supported Roem.
Roem, who couldn't immediately be reached for an interview Tuesday night, openly discussed her gender identity during her campaign, but it was far from her focus. Instead, she focused on jobs, schools and, with particular fervor, northern Virginia's traffic congestion.
Documents: Top political donors used offshore tax loopholes
Some of the nation's biggest political donors, including some who spent $60 million supporting Republican Donald Trump last year, are among those who took advantage of offshore tax loopholes, according to leaked corporate documents made public Tuesday.
The documents also name a top donor and former cabinet secretary for Democratic former President Barack Obama, and raise questions about whether the donor complied with ethics rules aimed at insulating officials' personal holdings and policy they oversee.
The findings come as Trump's former senior White House strategist Steve Bannon has condemned "corporatists and globalist elites" in his crusade to topple Senate Republican leadership by promoting challengers to virtually all incumbent Republicans seeking re-election next year.
The details on the donors were uncovered in a trove of nearly 7 million leaked files from the offshore law firm Appleby, a Bermuda-based law firm that helps businesses and wealthy individuals find tax shelters. The so-called "Paradise Papers" were uncovered though joint reporting effort by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and media partners around the world. Here's a look at the donors named in the files.
SHELDON ADELSON
Texas church gunman once escaped from mental health center
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The gunman who carried out the massacre at a small-town Texas church briefly escaped from a mental health center in New Mexico in 2012 and got in trouble for bringing guns onto a military base and threatening his superiors there, police reports indicate.
Devin Patrick Kelley was also named as a suspect in a 2013 sexual assault in his Texas hometown of New Braunfels, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the scene of the church attack.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop Kelley from having access to guns long before he slaughtered much of the congregation in the middle of a Sunday service. Authorities said the death toll of 26 included the unborn baby of one of the women killed. Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by bystanders and crashed his car.
The Air Force confirmed Tuesday that Kelley had been treated in the facility after he was placed under pretrial confinement stemming from a court-martial on charges that he assaulted his then-wife and hit her child hard enough to fracture the boy's skull.
Involuntary commitment to a mental institution would have been grounds to deny him a weapon provided that records of his confinement were submitted to the federal database used to conduct background checks on people who try to purchase guns.
Louvre Abu Dhabi prepares to unveil itself to the world
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Stepping into the Louvre Abu Dhabi, one of the first artworks a visitor sees is a two-headed Neolithic statue from Jordan, one of the oldest known in human history.
That duality — looking back and toward the future, encompassing both East and West — is a theme that extends throughout the new museum, which is opening to the public on Saturday after a decade of delays and questions over laborers' rights.
The conservative mores of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates that's more buttoned-up than freewheeling Dubai, can be seen in the relative absence of pieces depicting nudity. Still, artwork at the new Louvre offers a brief history of the world and its major religions, not shying away from Judaism in a country that officially does not recognize Israel.
"Here at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, we've accomplished history," Mohamed Khalifa al-Mubarak, the chairman of Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, said at a ceremony for journalists on Monday. "This museum is a lot more than just a museum."
The modernist museum, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, sits under a honeycombed dome of eight layers of Arab-style geometric shapes.
Former star pitcher Halladay killed in Florida plane crash
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Roy Halladay had a passion for flying airplanes that nearly matched his love of baseball.
Halladay worked tirelessly to become a dominant pitcher, winning a Cy Young Award in each league and tossing a perfect game and a postseason no-hitter in the same year for the Philadelphia Phillies. When he couldn't pitch at a high level anymore, Halladay walked away from the game and immersed himself in another craft.
The son of a corporate pilot, Halladay quickly got his license to fly — despite his wife's misgivings. The eight-time All-Star fulfilled his dream when he purchased his own plane last month.
Halladay died Tuesday when that private plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.
"All-Star pitcher. All-Star person. All-Star father and family man," Phillies chairman David Montgomery said at a news conference.
