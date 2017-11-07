FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has set a new sentencing date for Mohamud, an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Defendant Mohamud, of Columbus, pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has set a new sentencing date for Mohamud, an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Defendant Mohamud, of Columbus, pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File AP Photo
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has set a new sentencing date for Mohamud, an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Defendant Mohamud, of Columbus, pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File AP Photo

National

New sentencing date set for Ohio man who plotted US attacks

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 12:26 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge has set a new sentencing date for an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S.

Defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud), of Columbus, pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities.

Judge James Graham on Friday set a Dec. 1 sentencing date for Mohamud. The new date follows Graham's decision in August to delay the sentencing to gather more information.

Since then, the judge has asked about underlying psychological factors that led Mohamud to plot the attacks and about possible treatment programs.

Prosecutors are seeking a 23-year sentence, saying Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his attack plans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video