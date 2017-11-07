Court to examine whether school can be blamed for suicide

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, students walk on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. The state's Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in a lawsuit filed against MIT by the family of graduate student Han Nguyen, who killed himself in 2009. The family claims his death was preventable and that the school had a legal duty to act with reasonable care to protect him from harm. The school said it can't be blamed for his death. MIT and 18 other universities are urging the court to reject the family's case. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo