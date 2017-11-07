Putin crony sides with Harvey Weinstein, says America is too uptight

More Videos 1:39 Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model Pause 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:45 Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 2:26 Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 0:59 Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 2:30 Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 3:12 New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 0:21 Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

