She sought out men with no kids and lots of cash — and offered a cyanide-laced drink

It was all part of the plan for Chisako Kakehi: Seek out older men with no kids and lots of money, find a way to profit from their deaths, and, when the time was right, hand them a cyanide-laced drink.
Kakehi followed this pattern from 2007 to 2013, murdering one husband and two common-law partners, and nearly killing another another acquaintance, according to The Japan Times.
That spree of killing is what earned Kakehi the nickname “Black Widow” — and a death sentence handed down in Kyoto District Court Tuesday, The Guardian reported.
She is set to die by hanging.
Ayako Nakagawa, the presiding judge, found Kakehi guilty of killing her 75-year-old husband Isao Kakehi and boyfriends Minoru Hioki, 75, and Masanori Honda, 71, The Asahi Shimbun reported. She attempted to poison a third boyfriend, 79-year-old Toshiaki Suehiro, who would survive.
The 70-year-old woman specifically sought out men with an annual income over $87,900 on a matchmaking service in Japan, according to the Kyodo News. She would go on to inherit around $8.8 million, only to fall into debt because of bad financial trading deals.
She usually looked for men who were either elderly or sick, The Guardian reported, and preferred those with a lot of money and no kids.
Prosecutors in court said Kakehi acted in a “shrewd and despicable” way as she made sure that she would inherit the wealth of her four lovers before poisoning them with cyanide, Kyodo News reported.
Kakehi, arrested in November 2013, at first denied poisoning her husband or boyfriends. But in June, she admitted in court that she killed her husband in 2013, according to the South China Morning Post. Her defense lawyers, who pleaded not guilty on her behalf, said she can’t be held responsible because she is suffering from dementia.
But Nakagawa didn’t buy the defense’s argument, pointing to emails she wrote in 2013 that he said proved she was in a capable state of mind during the killings. A bag containing cyanide was also found hidden in a plant pot that Kakehi threw away, The Asahi Shimbun reported.
“The death sentence cannot be avoided,” he said, according to the South China Morning Post, “even after fully taking into account dementia and other factors.”
Kakehi first married when she was 24, according to The Japan Times, but her husband died in 1994 and their fabric-printing company soon went bankrupt. Her house was then put up for auction and, years later, she started to look for wealthy men on dating services.
Kakehi’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the ruling — but their client suggested she’s ready for whatever comes next.
“Even if I were executed tomorrow,” she earlier told judges, according to The Guardian, “I would die smiling.”
Comments