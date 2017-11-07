Parents at this school can buy armor that makes their kids’ backpacks bullet-resistant

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:39 Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:45 Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 2:26 Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 0:21 Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 2:30 Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 0:59 Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

These bullet resistant backpack inserts weigh less than a pound and can fit in a backpack Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts

