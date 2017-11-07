Charles R. Smith, a volunteer Santa, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of hypodermic needles by South Hackensack, NJ police.
This Toys for Tots Santa was caught with a crack pipe and hypodermic needles, police say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 07, 2017 2:08 PM

It was just a traffic stop, until police in New Jersey found a crack pipe, empty crack baggies and hypodermic needles in a man’s car early Monday morning — right next to the Santa suit he uses as a Toys for Tots volunteer Santa Claus.

“This is the guy who has our kids sitting in his lap,” Capt. Robert Kaiser told the Hackensack Daily Voice. “The crack pipe and Santa Claus costume were in plain view.”

Charles R. Smith, a 66-year-old retired transit worker from Pompton Lakes, N.J., was arrested Monday on two counts of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of hypodermic needles. Amidst all the other child safety concerns parents face — at school or even at home — it’s news that could make parents think twice about whose lap they’re plunking their little ones down onto this holiday season for those classic photo-ops.

Kaiser told McClatchy via email that the “Bad Santa” arrest isn’t a recurring pattern or something that is becoming commonplace.

“In my 27 years in law enforcement, we have not dealt with a matter of this nature relating to an individual who plays Santa Claus,” he said.

However, Smith wasn’t the only Santa arrested on Monday for alleged activities while he’s not Ho-Ho-Ho-ing. Anthony Hall, a 36-year-old Missouri resident known for his small-town Santa routine, was arrested and charged with child molestation, FOX4 Kansas City reported, citing court documents.

It appears that if Santa Claus does exist, so too does Bad Santa.

