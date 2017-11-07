Pitcher Roy Halladay dead in plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.
The deceased has been confirmed as Roy Doc Halladay.— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Department confirmed his death after news that a plane owned by him had crashed.
Our Swift Water Response Team and Marine Unit responding to the downed plane in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/xwWHU5S7uf— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017
The crash site is being guarded while the investigation continues into the cause.
RIP Roy Doc Halladay, a true baseball great and a man with a generous heart.Our thoughts and prayers are with Roy and his family during this difficult time. We were blessed to have known him and consider him to be a member of our family. We are grateful for his love and support. pic.twitter.com/wMprVclFtC— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017
Halladay, 40, pitched 16 seasons in the major leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, compiling a 203-105 record with a 3.38 ERA. He pitched in three postseasons for the Phillies, going 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA.
As a member of the Blue Jays, he won the American League Cy Young Award in 2003, and won the National League Cy Young for Philadelphia in 2010.
Halladay was a 2003 Blue Jays teammate of Cory Lidle, a Toronto pitcher whose plane crashed into a residential building in New York City in 2006. Lidle was with the Yankees at that point.
Halladay’s best season came in 2003, when he was 22-7 with a 3.25 ERA for the Blue Jays. He went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA in 2010 for the Phillies.
He appeared in eight All-Star Games -- five for the AL with the Blue Jays in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2008, and three for the NL with the Phillies in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Comments