Woman switches tags to get $1,800 in electronics for $3.70

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:11 AM

VERO BEACH, Fla.

Authorities say a woman tried to sneak more than $1,800 worth of electronics through a Florida Walmart's self-checkout by switching the items' price tags with those from clearance items.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 25-year-old Cheyenne Amber West was arrested Monday and charged with felony grand theft and felony shoplifting.

An arrest report says a loss-prevention officer at the Vero Beach Walmart told a deputy he saw West and another woman select a computer, video game controllers and other merchandise from the electronics department. The report says West covered the bar codes with stickers removed from less expensive items that rang up to just $3.70.

West was free on $3,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

The woman who was with West wasn't arrested.

