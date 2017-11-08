Color Guard members of the Rivera High School Air Force JROTC carry the U.S. Colors and other military-related flags during a Veterans Day parade Nov. 4, 2017, along Southmost Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas.
Veterans Day 2017: Best free meals & military discounts, deals

By Mandy Matney, Michael Olinger

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 08, 2017 5:16 PM

This Veterans Day, restaurants across the nation will be thanking those who’ve served with a free meal — and in some cases, a free appetizer, dessert or beer.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering military deals this Veterans Day.

Note: We recommend you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions and what proof of service they need to see.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free meal on Nov. 11.

Back Yard Burger

Back Yard Burger will be offering a free classic burger to all active-duty military members and veterans who show ID or proof of service.

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty military members get a free entree on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert on Nov. 11.

Craftworks Restaurants

At participating locations, active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free craft beer. Craftwork restaurants include Gordon Biersch, Rock Bottom,Old Chicago Pizza, ChopHouse, Big River Grille, Bluewater Grille, A1A Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern, and Seven Bridge.

Denny’s

All active-duty military members and veterans get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” pancake meal at Denny’s Friday, Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On Nov. 11, Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering a free doughnut to all veterans and active duty military.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will host a Military Appreciation Day Monday, Nov. 13. All customers with military ID get a free meal.

Hooters

Veterans and active duty-military get a free meal from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

IHOP

Anyone with a military ID gets a free order of pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars will offer veterans and active service members a free $5 “Hot-and-Ready-Lunch Combo” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Veterans and active military with ID or proof of service will get a free appetizer and 10 percent off their order all day on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Olive Garden

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a limited menu at Olive Garden on Saturday, Nov. 11. Beverages are not included in the offer.

Outback Steakhouse

Get a free a “bloomin’ onion” and non-alcoholic beverage at Outback Steakhouse on Nov. 11 if you are a veteran or an active service member.

Red Lobster

Anyone with valid military ID can get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Ruby Tuesday

Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID can get a free appetizer valued up to $10 on Nov. 11.

Starbucks

Active-duty military and veterans, as well as their spouses, can get a free tall coffee on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse

Active-duty military members and veterans with valid ID get a free lunch from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

World of Beer

Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free select draft beer (where it’s legal) or $5 off their check on Nov. 11.

