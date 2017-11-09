New faces to bring new diversity to Virginia lawmakers

Danica Roem, center, who ran for house of delegates against GOP incumbent Robert Marshall, is greeted by supporters as she prepares to give her victory speech with Prince William County Democratic Committee at Water's End Brewery on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Manassas, Va. Roem will be the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the United States. The Washington Post via AP Jahi Chikwendiu