A mother and daughter reunited and 'hit it off' — so they got married, court records show

Patricia Ann Spann, 44, reportedly “hit it off” with her biological daughter, Misty Spann, 26, after reconnecting with her following years apart, separated by the courts in Oklahoma.
So they got married in March 2016, according to Tulsa World.
Now, a year later, a judge handed down a 10-year-deferred sentence Tuesday to Misty after she pleaded guilty to committing incest.
Patricia Spann had lost custody of Misty and her two other children years earlier, and they were adopted by their grandmother, according to the Duncan Banner. With an amended birth certificate no longer listing Patricia Spann as Misty’s mother, “she felt no laws had been violated” by the new mother-daughter relationship.
Never miss a local story.
But that didn’t stop her from using a fake name, Patricia Ann Clayton, on the pair’s marriage license application, filed in Comanche County. She told authorities she “looked into” marrying Misty, and thought it was okay.
When interviewed by the Department of Human Services, Patricia and Misty were living with Patricia’s two sons in Duncan, Okla., about 60 miles southwest of Oklahoma City and about 25 miles from the Texas-Oklahoma border, SWOK News reported.
Patricia reportedly married one of those sons in 2008, but they annulled their marriage 15 months later because of “incest,” according to the Associated Press.
Detective Justin Smith told KOCO 5 News that the marriages were all ploys to manipulate state laws and that Patricia was the “mastermind” behind it all.
“Misty and Patricia told me they got married to basically defraud the state in order to receive more benefits under health care. That sort of thing,” Smith said.
Smith added that Misty and Patricia were trying to adopt a child as well and were hoping that marriage would simplify the process. Patricia married her son to keep him from going overseas since he was in the military, Smith said.
Incest carries up to a 10-year sentence in Oklahoma, according to Tulsa World.
Comments