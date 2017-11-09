Misty Spann, right, pleaded guilty to committing incest after illegally marying her biological mother Patricia Spann, left.
Misty Spann, right, pleaded guilty to committing incest after illegally marying her biological mother Patricia Spann, left. Stephens County Sheriff’s Department
Misty Spann, right, pleaded guilty to committing incest after illegally marying her biological mother Patricia Spann, left. Stephens County Sheriff’s Department

National

A mother and daughter reunited and 'hit it off' — so they got married, court records show

By Donovan Harrell And Matthew Martinez

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 09, 2017 08:53 AM

Patricia Ann Spann, 44, reportedly “hit it off” with her biological daughter, Misty Spann, 26, after reconnecting with her following years apart, separated by the courts in Oklahoma.

So they got married in March 2016, according to Tulsa World.

Now, a year later, a judge handed down a 10-year-deferred sentence Tuesday to Misty after she pleaded guilty to committing incest.

Patricia Spann had lost custody of Misty and her two other children years earlier, and they were adopted by their grandmother, according to the Duncan Banner. With an amended birth certificate no longer listing Patricia Spann as Misty’s mother, “she felt no laws had been violated” by the new mother-daughter relationship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But that didn’t stop her from using a fake name, Patricia Ann Clayton, on the pair’s marriage license application, filed in Comanche County. She told authorities she “looked into” marrying Misty, and thought it was okay.

When interviewed by the Department of Human Services, Patricia and Misty were living with Patricia’s two sons in Duncan, Okla., about 60 miles southwest of Oklahoma City and about 25 miles from the Texas-Oklahoma border, SWOK News reported.

Patricia reportedly married one of those sons in 2008, but they annulled their marriage 15 months later because of “incest,” according to the Associated Press.

Detective Justin Smith told KOCO 5 News that the marriages were all ploys to manipulate state laws and that Patricia was the “mastermind” behind it all.

“Misty and Patricia told me they got married to basically defraud the state in order to receive more benefits under health care. That sort of thing,” Smith said.

Smith added that Misty and Patricia were trying to adopt a child as well and were hoping that marriage would simplify the process. Patricia married her son to keep him from going overseas since he was in the military, Smith said.

Incest carries up to a 10-year sentence in Oklahoma, according to Tulsa World.

More Videos

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 0:28

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

Pause
SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 6:20

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 0:28

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

Pause
SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 6:20

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

View More Video