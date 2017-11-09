A Windsor Locks woman was dragged across the parking lot of a gas station after she tried to fight off a man stealing her car
National

She tried to stop a thief from taking her car - and got dragged across the parking lot

By Scott Berson

November 09, 2017 9:31 AM

A Connecticut woman was making a purchase at a convenience store when she looked out the window and saw a stranger getting into her parked car, Windsor Locks police wrote in a media release.

The 34-year-old victim ran out of the store and tried to pull the thief out of her car, blocking him from closing the driver’s side door.

That’s when he accelerated toward the street, dragging her 15 feet before she was flung off onto the concrete, police say. Cops say the woman told them she only let go of the vehicle because she lost her grip on the door. She wasn’t seriously hurt, and refused medical treatment, police wrote.

The scene was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect, descried as a Hispanic male in a black sweatshirt with the word NAVY written in gold letters, has yet to be found. Police say he was dropped off at the convenience store by an accomplice driving a Nissan Maxima and drove off in the woman’s grey Nissan Altima, which had the license plate AC70199.

