This bride rode to her wedding in her father’s honor. But her horse stole the spotlight

A wedding-day photo of a bride on horseback turned out unexpectedly hilarious thanks to her horse’s goofy grin.
Now the photo has tens of thousands of likes on photographer Tony Bendele’s various posts featuring it on his Facebook page. The photo has been featured in stories by at least a dozen newspapers, TV stations and websites.
Bride Patti Womer of Pennsylvania wanted to include her two horses, which her family has owned since she was 8 years old, in her Sept. 9 wedding to honor her father, reported The San Francisco Chronicle. Womer and her father had trained the horses together to compete in shows and rodeos, but he died a year ago in a four-wheeler accident. Womer, who was seriously injured, can no longer compete.
She planned to ride her horse, Cricket, to the ceremony, then dismount to walk alongside her father’s horse, Dutch, down the aisle, the newspaper said. When she paused for a photo, Cricket tried to shake off a fly and Bendele captured her goofy grin.
“This just showed that my father was there with me through the whole thing,” Womer told Yahoo Lifestyle.
She hopes to hang the photo in her home, she told ABC News.
**UPDATE**Tons of media outlets have picked up this story and have articles posted now. Here is the most up to date...Posted by Tony Bendele Photography on Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Comments