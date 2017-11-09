Father hugs dead son’s attacker: ‘Forgiveness is the greatest gift of charity in Islam’

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:32 ‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:43 New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant 1:17 Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:53 Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation 1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:17 Miami State Attorney investigators now carry Narcan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sombat Jitmoud on forgiving his son's attacker Sombat Jitmoud explains how he can forgive Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the death of his son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard praised the father. Sombat Jitmoud explains how he can forgive Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the death of his son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard praised the father. gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Sombat Jitmoud explains how he can forgive Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the death of his son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard praised the father. gkocher1@herald-leader.com