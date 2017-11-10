AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade
DANANG, Vietnam (AP) — Hours after leaving Beijing, President Donald Trump on Friday delivered what appeared to be a sharp rebuke to China, railing against trade practices he says have put Americans out of work and warning that the U.S. would no longer "turn a blind eye" to trade abuses.
"From this day forward we will compete on a fair and equal basis," Trump told a gathering of CEOs on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam. "We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore. I am always going to put America first."
It was a striking change of tone from the day before, when Trump had set aside his previous blistering rhetoric in favor of friendly overtures to China as he sought to establish a more balanced trade relationship.
But on Friday, Trump was back to blunt. He told the executives gathered in the coastal city of Danang that he was happy to enter into bilateral trading agreements — but only if they are reciprocal and fair.
Without singling out China by name, Trump argued the U.S. had adhered to World Trade Organization principles, only to be taken advantage of by counties that had ignored the rules and engaged in harmful practices such as product dumping, currency manipulation and government subsidizing of goods.
Behind group photos, 'bilats' are where much talking occurs
DANANG, Vietnam (AP) — Asia's two major regional meetings are unfolding in coming days, filling the news cycles with imagery of groups of political luminaries shaking hands, posing, dining, meeting. But is that where the majority of real progress happens? Most times, quite possibly not.
Much happens in "bilats" — the "bilateral," one-on-one meetings between ministers or leaders that take place on the sidelines of meetings like APEC and ASEAN, both of which are happening late this week and early next.
A meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of APEC in Vietnam on Friday or Saturday, for example, would be a classic "bilat." (Although the two have said they won't meet formally, they haven't ruled out an informal encounter.)
Bilats on the sidelines of regional meetings are significant because they allow leaders — particularly those who might have some tension between them — to meet and talk in a place where they already are.
So, for example, if you're running a country that's not getting along great with another country — to the point where a state visit would be awkward and unlikely — significant progress can be made in brief meetings at a regional summit. The stakes might be a bit lower and the pressure a bit less.
Sexual misconduct accusations transform Alabama Senate race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans weren't supposed to have to worry about Alabama.
Yet in the span of a tumultuous afternoon, a low-profile special election became a Republican nightmare that threatens a once-safe Senate seat — and offers a new window into ugly divisions that continue to plague the GOP in the age of President Donald Trump.
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, a 70-year-old former state Supreme Court justice, defiantly denied allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors published Thursday in a Washington Post story. The revelations, a month before the Dec. 12 special election, triggered a sharp backlash from would-be Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, who called on Moore to quit the race if the allegations were true.
It was a bittersweet moment for some in the Republican establishment who argued that Moore, a Christian culture warrior twice removed from his state's Supreme Court for judicial misconduct, never should have been the party's Senate nominee in the first place. Some blamed Steve Bannon, Trump's former senior strategist, who broke from most GOP leaders — including Trump himself — by cheering Moore's candidacy earlier in the year.
"Dear GOP, send your thank you cards to the Breitbart embassy attn: Steve Bannon," tweeted a sarcastic Josh Holmes, a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.
Comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov, Rebecca Corry allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to the paper but was not identified.
A lawyer for C.K. did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press, but a representative for the comedian said Thursday that C.K. would issue a written statement in the coming days.
Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting. Schachner, who said she heard C.K. masturbating on the phone in 2003, declined comment to The AP and representatives for the other three named women did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Corry alleges the comedian, while she was working on TV pilot in 2005, asked "if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me." She declined "and he told me he had issues." The show's executive producers, Courteney Cox and David Arquette confirmed Corry's account to the Times. Cindy Guagenti, Arquette's representative, told The AP her client had nothing more to add.
U.S., Russia nearing agreement on resolving Syrian civil war
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia are nearing an agreement on Syria for how they hope to resolve the Arab country's civil war once the Islamic State group is defeated, officials said Thursday.
If clinched, the deal was expected to be announced by President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam on Friday, four U.S. officials said. The United States has been reluctant to schedule a formal meeting for the leaders unless they have a substantive agreement to announce.
But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that they won't hold a formal meeting due to scheduling conflicts on "both sides." Still, Sanders said it was possible Trump and Putin could have a less formal encounter while in Vietnam.
The potential understanding comes as an array of forces are near a final defeat of IS, the extremist group that once controlled vast stretches of both Iraq and Syria. Fighting the group is no longer top priority, shifting the focus back to Syria's intractable conflict between President Bashar Assad's government and rebels — and to concerns that foreign powers such as Iran will now dominate the country's future.
The U.S.-Russian agreement being discussed would focus on three elements, officials said: "deconfliction" between the U.S. and Russian militaries, reducing violence in the civil war and reinvigorating U.N.-led peace talks. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the deliberations and requested anonymity.
After IS collapse, Syria government faces US-backed Kurds
BEIRUT (AP) — With the fall of the Islamic State group's last significant stronghold in Syria, Iranian and Russian-backed Syrian troops now turn to face off with their main rival, the U.S.-backed forces holding large oil fields and strategic territory in the country's north and east.
The complicated map puts U.S. and Iranian forces at close proximity, standing just across the Euphrates River from each other, amid multiple hotspots that could turn violent, particularly in the absence of a clear American policy.
There are already signs.
Iran threatened last week that Syrian troops will advance toward Raqqa, the former IS capital, which fell to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in October, raising the potential for a clash there. The Kurdish-led SDF also controls some of Syria's largest oil fields, in the oil-rich eastern Deir el-Zour province, an essential resource that the Syrian government also says it will take back.
The SDF also faces restlessness in an Arab-majority town it liberated last year, a possible sign of things to come in other areas that the Kurdish-dominated forces control in their self-rule area in northern Syria, now about 25 percent of the country's territory.
AP Analysis: No end to war in sight as life worsens in Yemen
CAIRO (AP) — As Saudi Arabia tightens the screws on its weak southern neighbor, the war it launched in Yemen more than two years ago appears more intractable than ever, with only more suffering in sight.
Despite crushing air power by the Saudi-led coalition seeking to reinstall the country's exiled president, which has reduced much of the north to rubble, Yemen's Shiite rebels, with the political backing of Iran, still hold large swaths of territory, including the capital, Sanaa.
And while the coalition's recent tightening of a blockade to include aid shipments might be intended to starve the rebels into submission, they remain dug in to difficult, mountainous and urban terrain.
Unlike other regional conflicts in Syria or Libya, no side is winning, and peace talks are nonexistent. With both sides deeply committed to victory, face-saving exits are elusive, especially with the Saudi-Iranian rivalry heating up. The war, which has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed millions of Yemenis to the brink of famine, does not look ready to end any time soon.
A look at the impasse:
Family: Woman died shielding grandson during church massacre
DALLAS (AP) — Sunday school teacher Peggy Warden threw herself in front of her grandson when a gunman opened fire onto the congregation at First Baptist Church, getting fatally shot as she protected the 18-year-old, relatives said. The teen then shielded a child hiding under a pew.
Warden, 56, was one of more than two dozen people killed in Sunday's shooting at the Sutherland Springs church. Her grandson Zach Poston was one of about 20 other people injured and described what happened from the San Antonio hospital where he was still recovering Thursday, said Warden's brother Jimmy Stevens.
"Basically, Peggy stood up and just shielded over him while the shooter was shooting. And when she got hit in the back he said he turned — because he heard her — and when he turned to see if she was OK, she passed away immediately," Stevens said.
Poston already had been hit in his arms, legs and side, Stevens said, when he saw a small child trying to get out from underneath a pew. So Poston shoved the child back under, Stevens said, and was shot again in the leg.
"So he took what Peggy gave him and he passed it on to help someone else," Stevens told The Associated Press on Thursday. He said it's his understanding that the child survived.
Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Standing in a stately Mayo Clinic library, Lilly Ross reached out and touched the face of a stranger, prodding the rosy cheeks and eyeing the hairless gap in a chin she once had known so well.
"That's why he always grew it so long, so he could try to mesh it together on the chin," she told Andy Sandness, as he shut his eyes and braced for the tickle of her touch on new nerve endings in the face that had been her husband's.
Sixteen months after transplant surgery gave Sandness the face that had belonged to Calen "Rudy" Ross, he met the woman who had agreed to donate her high school sweetheart's visage to a man who lived nearly a decade without one.
The two came together last month in a meeting arranged by the Mayo Clinic, the same place where Sandness underwent a 56-hour surgery that was the clinic's first such transplant. With her toddler Leonard in tow, Ross strode toward Sandness, tears welling in her eyes as they tightly embraced.
Ross had fretted before the meeting, fearful of the certain reminders of her husband, who took his own life. But her stress quickly melted away — without Calen's eyes, forehead or strong cheeks, Sandness didn't look like him, she told herself.
