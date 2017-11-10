National

Large crack in NYC apartment building wall forces evacuation

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:54 AM

NEW YORK

A New York City apartment building has been evacuated after a large crack was discovered in the structure.

The New York City Fire Department responded to calls from the Upper East Side apartment around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities evacuated the building after determining the floors could collapse. According to the FDNY, the interior wall crack spans multiple levels of the seven-story building.

Fire officials say the owners of the building had been trying to fix the problem before tenants called 911.

Authorities say tenants will be prohibited from returning to the apartment building for at least 24 hours.

Fire officials are not sure what caused the crack. An investigation continues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
When gun owners survive mass shootings 6:20

When gun owners survive mass shootings

View More Video