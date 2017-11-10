FILE - In this Oct., 31, 2017 file photo, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Joseph A. Felix, his wife, and his lawyers exit a courtroom after testimony at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Closing arguments could begin soon for a former Felix, a Marine Corps drill instructor facing court-martial on charges including cruelty and maltreatment. Prosecutors have spent more than a week at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina laying out the case against Felix. They returned to court Wednesday, Nov. 8.
The Latest: Abusive drill instructor sentenced to 10 years

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 3:21 PM

RALIEGH, N.C.

The Latest on a Marine drill instructor accused of abusing recruits (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

A Marine Corps drill instructor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing young recruits, especially Muslims, one of whom killed himself.

The eight-man jury at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Friday also sentenced Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix to forfeiture of all pay, reduction of his rank to private and a dishonorable discharge.

The military jury convicted the 34-year-old Iraq veteran Thursday of maltreatment of recruits at the Marine Corps' Parris Island, South Carolina, boot camp.

The jury of five sergeants and three officers determined that Felix punched, kicked and choked recruits, zeroing in on three Muslim military volunteers he insulted as "terrorist" for special mistreatment.

Felix was one of six drill instructors at Parris Island charged with abuse after the March 2016 suicide of one of those three Muslim recruits.

7:35 a.m.

A Marine Corps jury is deciding the punishment facing a drill instructor convicted of abusing young recruits.

The eight-man jury at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Friday is expected to sentence Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix. A military jury decided Thursday that the 34-year-old Iraq veteran was guilty of maltreatment of recruits at the Marine Corps' Parris Island, South Carolina, boot camp. Felix could be sentenced to military prison, financial penalties and a dishonorable discharge.

The jury of five sergeants and three officers decided Felix punched, kicked and choked recruits, zeroing in on three Muslim-American military volunteers he insulted as "terrorist" for special mistreatment.

Felix was one of six drill instructors at Parris Island charged with abuse after the March 2016 suicide of one of the three Muslim-American recruits Felix targeted.

3:30 a.m.

A Marine Corps drill instructor was convicted by a military jury of physically abusing young recruits, sometimes while drunk, and focusing his fury on three Muslim-American military volunteers.

The eight-man jury at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, determined Thursday that Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix was guilty of hazing and maltreatment of recruits at the Marine Corps' Parris Island, South Carolina, boot camp.

The 34-year-old Iraq veteran could be sentenced to military prison, financial penalties and a dishonorable discharge. The jury will begin sentencing deliberations Friday.

Felix was accused in more than three dozen criminal counts of being a central figure in an abusive group of drill instructors at Parris Island that came to light after the March 2016 suicide of one of the Muslim-American recruits Felix targeted.

