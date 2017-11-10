Former Kentucky speaker hospitalized following resignation

More Videos 0:57 York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus Pause 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:53 Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation 1:17 Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event 1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:36 Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent 1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:07 Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 2:30 Fort Mill Elementary students take on real-world challenges in Junior Achievement Day Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com