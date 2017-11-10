I’m not pregnant, this teen insisted. Now she’ll be tried for her baby’s murder

A teen mom in Denver will be tried as an adult after police say she shoved a rock down her daughter’s throat just hours after the baby was born, killing her.
Alaya Dotson, 16, told police she didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth on Sept. 8, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX31. But her mother suspected it, says the affidavit.
Dotson’s baby, named Amekah, was pronounced dead at 8:16 a.m. that day, and Dotson was arrested in connection with her death just before 4:30 p.m. The Denver County Medical Examiner’s office determined Wednesday that the death was a homicide by suffocation, according to ABC7.
According to police, Dotson’s mother asked her if she was pregnant as early as June, due to the size and shape of her belly, but Dotson denied it.
On the morning of Sept. 8 she told police she woke experiencing cramping early in the morning. It was only when she let out a sneeze and a cough at the same time that she realized she was in labor, the affidavit says.
After giving birth alone in her bathroom, she wrapped the baby in a blanket and took it to the back yard, according to the affidavit. Her mother surprised her when she walked outside, and Dotson dropped the baby on the ground, the affidavit says.
When her mother went back inside, Dotson found a rock on the ground and put it inside the baby’s mouth, She “pushed the rock down the baby’s throat with her thumb,” the affidavit says. She then wrapped the baby back up in the blanket and set her on the ground, the affidavit says.
When Dotson’s mother came back outside, she noticed blood on Dotson’s shirt. She found the blanket, unwrapped the baby and called 911.
“She’s dead,” Dotson said to her mother, according to the affidavit.
Doctors at Children’s Hospital pulled a rock about an inch in diameter from the baby’s throat, but they couldn’t save her.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 12.
