An artilleryman in WWII, 93-year-old fulfilled his paratrooper dreams on Veterans Day

93 year old WW2 veteran parachutes for the first time. Why? 93 year old Doug Gross, a World War 2 veteran, parachuted for the first time at Triangle Skydiving Center in Louisburg on Nov. 11, 2017. His timing was perfect for Veteran's Day. 93 year old Doug Gross, a World War 2 veteran, parachuted for the first time at Triangle Skydiving Center in Louisburg on Nov. 11, 2017. His timing was perfect for Veteran's Day. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

