Appeals court allows partial enforcement of Trump travel ban

FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin, center, talks to reporters outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. A U.S. appeals court on Monday, Nov. 13, allowed President Donald Trump's newest version of the travel ban to partially take effect. The decision "closely tracks guidance previously issued by the Supreme Court," Chin said in a statement. "I'm pleased that family ties to the U. S., including grandparents, will be respected. We continue to prepare for substantive arguments before the Ninth Circuit on December 6 in Seattle." Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo