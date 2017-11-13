Finally, the floor gave way. The partygoers followed it – down to the apartment below

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:31 Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:03 Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:08 U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 2:11 Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 1:01 S.C. trooper's message to others 1:17 Miami State Attorney investigators now carry Narcan 1:24 Jon Gruden talks Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey and 'running the table' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

UNT homecoming party takes a frightening turn at student apartments The floor of an over-crowded third-story apartment caved in Saturday night during a party Saturday, Nov. 11. Video provided by Michael Jones of Dallas. The floor of an over-crowded third-story apartment caved in Saturday night during a party Saturday, Nov. 11. Video provided by Michael Jones of Dallas. Michael Jones - Courtesy

The floor of an over-crowded third-story apartment caved in Saturday night during a party Saturday, Nov. 11. Video provided by Michael Jones of Dallas.