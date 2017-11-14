4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial spree

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:31 Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:03 Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 2:11 Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 1:08 U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:01 S.C. trooper's message to others 0:53 Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tampa police release new video in serial killer investigation The Tampa Police Department on Thursday released a new video showing what they describe as a "person of interest" in an investigation of a possible serial killer in the area. The Tampa Police Department on Thursday released a new video showing what they describe as a "person of interest" in an investigation of a possible serial killer in the area. Tampa Police Department

