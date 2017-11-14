Robert and Nia Tolbert.
National

They had one child, then twins. But the latest ultrasound made dad faint

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 14, 2017 11:38 AM

In 2011, they welcomed the birth of their first child, Shai.

In 2015, the couple gave birth to twins, Riley and Alexander.

And in August, the Tolberts of Waldorf, Maryland, found out they are expecting triplets — news that was too much for Dad to process.

He fainted.

Robert Tolbert’s reaction to his wife’s surprise sonogram has since been circulating through cyberspace, resonating with shocked and stricken soon-to-be-parents.

“I opened the bag and I saw a very, very long sonogram,” Robert Tolbert, 31, told ABC News . “Then I saw three onesies in the bag … and they were numbered 1, 2, and 3.”

Nia Tolbert went to a routine prenatal doctor's visit when she found out.

“When we were expecting twins, our technician that was doing the ultrasound asked if multiples ran in our family. So this time around, the technician asked the same thing and I thought, ‘Oh, we must be having twins again,’ ” Nia Tolbert, 28, told the news outlet.

But that wasn’t the case. The parents of three boys would soon welcome three baby girls.

Nia, who wanted to surprise her husband in a unique way, gave him a gift bag with a handwritten note that said: “Please accept this gift from me and God.”

That’s when Dad, who thought the gift had a FitBit inside, said he blacked out.

The soon-to-be parents of six told Inside Edition that they have since recovered.

“With any new child, there is an initial shock, but with it being multiples it’s even more so,” Nia Tolbert said. “Our oldest child is excited.”

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

  • Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

    A home surveillance video showed a 2-year-old Utah boy trying for almost two minutes to free his twin brother from under a fallen dresser. The boys’ parents posted the video to social media to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof.

Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

A home surveillance video showed a 2-year-old Utah boy trying for almost two minutes to free his twin brother from under a fallen dresser. The boys’ parents posted the video to social media to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof.

Kayli Shoff via YouTube

