Former NFL player’s prison release nears, and the son he wanted dead will be waiting

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

